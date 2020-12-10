Rwanda investigated 963 corruption cases in January-November, a big sum compared with previous years, reflecting increasing public participation in reporting the crime, said a top official in investigation here on Wednesday.

In 2018 and 2019, respectively 732 and 1,088 corruption cases were brought up for investigation, said Rwanda Investigation Bureau Secretary General Jeannot Ruhunga during a ceremony marking the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Embezzlement of public resources was the major type of corruption in the past three years, with 1,279 out of the total 2,783 cases involved during the period, which caused government projects to be stalled, he said.

Meanwhile, Rwandan Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere called for more collective efforts to fight corruption in the African country.

Noting the need to strengthen related measures, Nirere emphasized the importance of citizens’ participation in the anti-corruption fight and child education about dangers inflicted by the crime on national development.

Rwanda was ranked as the least corrupt country in East Africa and the fourth-least in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International.