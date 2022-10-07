Rwanda sets up Ebola virus disease testing centers amid rising cases in neighboring country

The Rwandan Ministry of Health has set up seven Ebola testing sites in different parts of the country amid rising cases of the virus in neighboring Uganda, an official said Tuesday.

In response to the Ebola threat, the sites are located at district hospitals across the country, Edson Rwagasore, the division manager for Public Health Surveillance and Emergency at Rwanda Biomedical Center, told reporters in the national capital of Kigali.

He said a response team of clinicians working in all health facilities and lab technicians has also been activated after undergoing training.

Noting that Rwanda has not recorded a single case, Rwagasore said as a preventive measure teams have also been deployed along Rwanda’s entry points to conduct screening for travelers entering the country.

Those trained are expected to train other healthcare workers while community health workers and youth volunteers are to help with screening people in homes and send those who present signs to hospitals, according to Rwanda Biomedical Center.

The government has urged the public to ensure hygiene, and avoid unnecessary visits and contacts with people who have traveled to Ugandan areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

Rwanda has vaccinated more than 200,000 people against Ebola mostly in the western province, according to recent data from the health ministry.

On Sept. 20, the Ugandan Ministry of Health announced it had identified a case of Ebola virus disease in the central Mubende district, of a strain for which there is no vaccine available. Enditem