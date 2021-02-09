Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta on Monday pledged to continue supporting the Central African Republic (CAR) in achieving peace, security, stability and sustainable development.

Biruta made the remarks at a joint press conference held here with the visiting CAR counterpart Sylvie Baipo-Temon.

Rwanda is currently one of the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA), specifically taking charge of security for high-ranking government officials and key state installations. It deployed force protection troops to CAR for protecting peacekeeping force and ensuring last December’s general elections peaceful.

Biruta also said the two countries will keep strengthening the bilateral cooperation further, including in the areas of investments and other common interests.

Baipo-Temon expressed her gratitude to the government of Rwanda for supporting CAR to maintain peace, security and stability in her country through the deployment of a peacekeeping force.

CAR will learn from Rwanda’s experience as the country seeks to restore peace and stability as well as post-conflict reconstruction, she added.

Baipo-Temon’s visit to Rwanda came days after Rwanda’s national flag carrier, RwandAir, launched a new route to CAR’s capital Bangui. Enditem