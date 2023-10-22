Rwanda to promote African music through Trace Awards and Festival

The Trace Awards and Festival, a prominent music event and multimedia platform dedicated to African music and cultures, kicked off in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on Friday.

The festival’s highlight event was the award ceremony on Saturday, featuring a four-hour live show graced by dozens of top music stars celebrating the creativity and confidence of African and Afro-inspired music and culture.

This event aligns with the 20th anniversary of Trace, the global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker, which has made significant contributions to the growth of Africa’s music industry over the last two decades.

Laouchez Olivier, chairman and co-founder of Trace Group, expressed his congratulations to the more than 150 participants, many of whom were slated to perform at Saturday’s event.

“It will be an unmissable experience for lovers of African and Afro-inspired music,” Olivier said.

Artists from more than 30 countries are competing in 22 award categories. These awards recognize a wide range of music genres.