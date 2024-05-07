Rwanda to release 1,700 genocide convicts after serving sentences

Rwanda is set to release 1,700 inmates who were convicted of genocide charges and have completed their sentences, an official said Monday.

“This year, we have so far released 400 genocide convicts after completing their sentences. We are preparing to release over 1,700 others later this year after they have served their sentences,” Evariste Murenzi, the commissioner general of Rwanda Correctional Services, said at a forum in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda.

Murenzi said that the correctional centers implement a rehabilitation program to prepare the inmates to live peacefully in communities after their release. Last year, over 2,000 inmates completed their sentences and were released, according to the official.

More than 100,000 individuals were accused of participating in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, in which more than one million people, mainly from the Tutsi community and moderate Hutus, were killed.

The Rwandan government used community-based Gacaca courts to deliver justice and facilitate recovery. Established in 2002, over 12,000 grassroots tribunals convened across Rwanda, adjudicating more than 1.9 million cases.