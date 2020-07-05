Rwanda on Saturday announced the country will resume commercial flights on August 1, which have been suspended since March 20 in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Airport operations will adhere to the guidelines issued by the health ministry and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization to ensure safety and health of passengers amid the pandemic, said the Ministry of Infrastructure in an announcement.

All passengers including those in transit will be required to show proof of the negative result from a COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours before arrival, from a certified laboratory, it said.

Passengers entering Rwanda will have to receive a second test and stay in designated hotels at their own cost before the result is delivered, it added.

As of Saturday, Rwanda has registered 1,092 COVID-19 cases in total, including 523 recoveries and three deaths.

The country’s borders remain closed, except for goods and cargo delivery, returning Rwandan citizens and legal residents. International travelers had been allowed to enter the country by charter flights as the country reopened tourism activities in June.

The announcement did not state whether the borders will reopen after the resumption of flights. Enditem

