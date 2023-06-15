Rwanda to step up efforts to protect maternal, child health

Rwanda has launched this year’s Maternal and Child Health Week, aiming at improving health care for women and children in the country.

The country’s Ministry of Health launched the event Monday in collaboration with the Rwanda Biomedical Center during an event in Musanze district in northern Rwanda.

“The Maternal and Child Health Week is aimed at scaling up awareness on prevention of common and most prevalent health traits affecting mothers and children, including stunting,” Rwandan Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana said at the event.

He underlined the importance of educating the community about good health habits such as vaccination.

Rwanda has been striving for improving maternal and child health in the country. But official data showed that maternal mortality in the country remains high, standing at 203 per 100,000 people.

Health officials said with necessary vaccines, adequate nutrition, high uptake of family planning and basic medical and maternal care, most of the deaths of mothers and children could be avoided. Enditem