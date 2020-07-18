The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) on Friday paraded through the streets 57 suspected rebels who were recently arrested in the jungles of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The suspects, captured by the DRC military, were accused of terrorism and formation of armed groups to destabilize Rwanda, acting spokesperson of RIB Dominique Bahorera said shortly after the suspects were brought before journalists in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

They belonged to different terror groups based in the DRC, such as the National Liberation Front (FLN), the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, and the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, said Bahorera.

The suspects were handed over to Rwanda in the framework of security cooperation between the two countries, according to the RIB.

Last year, the DRC and regional countries met to deal with the armed groups operating in the DRC, which have been threatening the security of the region for decades.

