RwandAir flight skids off runway, passengers, crew safe

A RwandAir plane skidded off the runway after landing at Kamembe Airport in Rusizi district in the Western Province of Rwanda early Saturday, but all passengers and crew are safe, the airline said in a statement.

“RwandAir Flight WB601 to Kamembe this morning had a minor incident on landing. All passengers and crew are safe,” said the statement.

It added “We will experience some disruptions in our schedule today and apologize for any inconvenience.”

This is not the first time a RwandAir flight skidded off the runway.

In April 2022, RwandAir flight WB464 veered off the runway after landing in Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries.

From its hub at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Enditem