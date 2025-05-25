RWANDAIR INVITES PASSENGERS TO EXPLORE AFRICA AND ITS GLOBAL DESTINATIONS WITH ITS NEW ‘RWANDAIR HOLIDAYS’ PLATFORM

SAVE WHEN YOU BUNDLE:

RwandAir’s New All-In-One Booking Platform Allows Travellers To Build Their Own Holidays and Save More When Booking Flights, Accommodation, and Travel Experiences Together

RwandAir is glad to announce the launch of RwandAir Holidays, the airline’s newest product addition, an all-in-one travel and accommodation booking platform designed to transform how customers think about, and plan their trips. Whether you are bleisuring to a vibrant city, dreaming of that relaxing beach escape, or jumping on that productive business trip, RwandAir Holidays places endless possibilities at your fingertips.

This innovative platform empowers travellers to link flights, accommodation, airport transfers, and unforgettable local experiences—all in one convenient place. It’s more than just a booking tool; it’s your gateway to a hassle-free, customisable adventure. Integrated directly into RwandAir’s website, the platform allows you to design your ideal getaway with just a few clicks.

Choose your preferred destination, customise your holiday package, and enhance your journey with essential travel services, including seat selection, extra baggage, and travel insurance.

Fouad Caunhye, RwandAir’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his excitement about the new platform, stating, “RwandAir Holidays is a game-changer. Travel to, from and within Africa should be convenient, allowing for personalised choices, and have nothing to envy the facility of booking travel, in Europe, Asia or the Americas, for instance. This platform simply seeks to give their customers more choice, more value, and more freedom to create their perfect trip.”

For bookings: visit https://holidays.rwandair.com/