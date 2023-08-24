Rwandan president appoints new cabinet members in mini-reshuffle

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has made a number of changes in his cabinet, The New Times, a national English language newspaper in Rwanda, reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the president on Tuesday appointed Albert Murasira, who was removed as defense minister in June, as the new minister in charge of Emergency Management, replacing Solange Kayisire.

Gaspard Twagirayezu, who was state minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education, was appointed as the new minister of Education to replace Valentine Uwamariya who was named as the new minister of Gender and Family Promotion, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office.

Uwamariya replaced Jeannette Bayisenge who was named as the new minister of Public Service and Labor, replacing Fanfan Rwanyindo. Meanwhile, the president appointed a number of state ministers with more youthful faces taking up new slots in his cabinet.

Sandrine Umutoni, formerly the director general of Imbuto Foundation, an organization of Rwanda’s First Lady, was appointed as the minister of State for Youth, and Claudine Uwera was named the new minister of State for Environment, while Jeanine Munyeshuli was appointed as minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization at the Ministry of Finance.