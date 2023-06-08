Rwandan president dismisses two generals from the army

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has dismissed two generals along with 14 officers from the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), as confirmed in an official statement released by the RDF early Wednesday morning.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Commander-in-Chief of RDF has dismissed from the RDF Maj. Gen. Aloys Muganga, Brig. Gen. Francis Mutiganda along with 14 officers,” said the statement.

Kagame also authorized the dismissal of 116 personnel of other ranks and approved the rescission of service contracts of 112 people at other ranks, it added.

The dismissals and rescission of service contracts take immediate effect, according to the statement.

Muganga, who previously held the position of acting chief of staff, RDF Reserve Force, in 2018, was later appointed as the commander of the mechanized division in 2019.

Mutiganda served as the director general of external security at the National Intelligence and Security Service until October 2018, when he was recalled to RDF headquarters.

The dismissal of these two generals follows a recent shakeup in the military leadership by Kagame. The shakeup involved the appointment of Juvenal Marizamunda as the new defense minister, replacing Albert Murasira.

The decision to dismiss the two generals aligns with a 2015 law on downsizing, discharge, demobilization, and dismissal in the RDF, which allows for the dismissal of officers or troops in cases of gross misconduct, the statement said. Enditem