Rwandan President Kagame arrives in Zambia on state visit

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday arrived in Zambia for a two-day state visit.

The Rwanda president was met by his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in the southwestern city of Livingstone.

The Zambian president expressed delight at the visit, saying the two leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest especially in the areas of trade and investment, according to a post on his Facebook page.

He said the two countries share historical and cultural ties dating back centuries through common heritage as well as share cordial bilateral and economic relations which need to be explored further.

“Our focus is that before we look elsewhere for opportunities, we must seek solutions from within our region,” he said. Enditem