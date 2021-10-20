Rwandan President Kagame to participate in YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra

The Rwandan President Paul Kagame is one of the high profile personalities attending the 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra from Wednesday to Friday, October 20 to 22.

President Kagame, since his assumption of office in 2,000, has prioritised youth development and empowerment and worked tirelessly to improve public healthcare, education, economic growth, reconciliation and foreign investment in Rwanda.

He was born on 23rd October, 1957 to a Tutsi family in Southern Rwanda.

The YouthConnekt Africa Summit is an annual platform that connects youth from across Africa and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, public/private and development sector institutions to engage, discuss, design and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at the continental level.

The summit, first held in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2017, provides a platform for all partners involved in youth development and empowerment to synergise around policies, programmes and partnerships that connect the youth for continental transformation.

This year’s event, which is hosted by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Youth Authority, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is expected to attracted more than 2,000 delegates across Africa and beyond.

The event is being attended by heads of state, ministers of Youth and Sports, government officials, academia, development partners, private sector and civil society representatives, as well as innovators and incubator labs.

“Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post-Covid Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities” is the theme for the three-day event, which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre.

It will offer a combination of high-level plenaries, panel discussions, keynote speeches, small group workshops, presentations, project pitching, and exhibitions, as well as cultural events, off-site activities and learning visits.