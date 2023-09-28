Rwandan president removes state foreign minister, head of RDB

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday made a shakeup in the personnel of the government, removing the state foreign minister and the chief executive officer of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kagame appointed Francis Gatare as the new chief executive officer of the RDB, replacing Clare Akamanzi, while James Kabarebe was named the new minister of state for foreign affairs in charge of regional cooperation, replacing Manasseh Nshuti who is now a senior advisor in the President’s Office in charge of special assignments, the statement said.

Kabarebe, who retired from the army last month, previously served as minister of defense and chief of defense staff of the Rwanda Defense Force. Until his latest appointment, he also served as a senior presidential advisor on defense and security.

Akamanzi was appointed to the RDB in 2017. Gatare previously served as the chief executive officer of the RDB from 2014 to 2017, when he was replaced by Akamanzi. Until his latest appointment, Gatare served as a senior economic advisor in the presidency.