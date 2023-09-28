Rwandan president retires more than 100 people from national police

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday approved the retirement of more than 100 people from the Rwanda National Police including six commissioners, according to a police statement.

Those retired include Commissioner General Emmanuel Gasana, and three Commissioners of Police, namely Emmanuel Butera, Vianney Nshimiyimana and Bruce Munyambo, a statement by Rwanda National Police showed.

Gasana currently serves as the governor of Rwanda’s Eastern Province. He previously held the position of Inspector General of Police, the police chief.

Assistant Commissioners of Police Damas Gatare and Privat Gakwaya were also retired.

Kagame also approved the retirement of five other senior officers, 28 junior officers and 60 non-commissioned officers from the police, the statement said.

Seven police officers were retired on medical grounds while six others were discharged for other reasons, it added.