Rwandan president sends condolences to Morocco’s King following earthquake

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday sent condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI following Friday’s earthquake which left more than 2,000 people dead.

“On behalf of all Rwandans, I express our deepest sympathy and solidarity with King Mohammed VI, the families of the victims and the people of Morocco in this moment of profound tragedy,” Kagame said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Rwanda stands with Morocco in this difficult time.”

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11 p.m., local time, at a depth of 18.5 km. The country’s Ministry of Interior said Saturday that 2,012 people were killed in the earthquake, plus many injuries, including 1,220 people who were in critical condition.

Deaths from the powerful quake were reported in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, according to the government statement.