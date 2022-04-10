Rwandan president to visit the Republic of the Congo

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to pay a three-day visit to the Republic of the Congo on Monday, according to an official protocol made public Saturday by the Congolese authorities.

According to the program of the visit, the Rwandan head of state, accompanied by several ministers, will be welcomed by his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso at the airport in Brazzaville, the Congolese capital, before delivering a speech in the afternoon at the Congolese parliament.

On Tuesday, Kagame will have a one-on-one meeting with Denis Sassou Nguesso at the end of which, the two leaders are expected to sign several bilateral cooperation agreements in various fields, including military cooperation.

After Brazzaville, the two leaders will travel to Oyo, hometown of the Congolese President. Enditem