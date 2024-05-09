Rwandan president urges youth to embrace volunteerism for national growth

Rwandan President Paul Kagame addressed the nation’s youth on Tuesday, urging them to embody the spirit of volunteerism and personal development in the process of nation-building.

Speaking to a gathering of over 7,000 youth volunteers from across Rwanda at the Youth Volunteers National Congress in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, Kagame celebrated a decade of their activities.

Kagame emphasized the importance of honing skills to turn aspirations into reality, noting that willingness alone is insufficient without accompanying capability.

In addition to their volunteer efforts, the president called upon the youth to promote unity and support among themselves, highlighting the importance of mutual assistance in overcoming challenges.

Since 2013, over 1.7 million youth volunteers from across Rwanda have played a crucial role in the country’s development through youth volunteerism programs.