Rwandan school benefits from Chinese support

Alexander Hakuzimana, head teacher of Ecole Primaire Kacyiru 1, a local primary school located in Rwandan Capital Kigali is thankful for the support that the Chinese embassy has extended to the school.

A few years ago, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda supported this school by constructing for it a modern basketball court, providing decent school bags to over 350 pupils and distributing flashlights.

The head teacher said that the basketball court as well as the bags and flashlights were such a timely contribution to both the students and school in general.

“I am indeed grateful to the Chinese embassy that was able to think about the plight of the school and offered to support us in the ways they did,” he said.

The head teacher said that previously, the students used to carry their books in envelopes and other means which were temporary and unsafe for carrying.

“The bags were not only fundamental in maintaining the smartness of our students but also ensuring the safety of their scholastic materials such as books, pens, pencils among others,” he said.

He said that the flashlights donated to the students were used by the students who have no electricity at home to revise their notes.

“Not all our students come from homes that have access to electricity,” he said.

“I am thankful to the Chinese Embassy that donated to us these bags that have been of great importance to us. Previously, we used to carry our books in our hands and they would get wet when it rained but with the bags, we are able to protect them,” Mutoni Carine, a pupil in Primary Four D said.

Ishimwe Vanessa on the other hand said that the basketball court has provided a safe place for them to play as it can be used during both wet and dry seasons. Enditem