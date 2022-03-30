Rwandan students go on holiday as country prepares genocide commemoration

Nearly 200,000 students from boarding high schools in Rwanda have started boarding buses back home as the country prepares commemoration of the 1994 Genocide.

In Rwanda, the transport of students to and from boarding schools is organized per province. On the scheduled trip for every province, dedicated buses join students at school and they board wearing their uniforms. The transport will take four days until March 31 while the holiday will span from April 1 to April 17.

The Rwandan genocide occurred between April 7 and July 15, 1994, when more than 1 million people were systematically murdered. The victims were overwhelmingly Tutsi, but also included Hutu and others who opposed the genocide.

The country mourns these victims during a commemoration week starting from April 7. Enditem