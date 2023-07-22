Rwanda’s agriculture show opens with more than 300 exhibitors

Rwanda’s national agriculture exhibition opened Thursday with various technologies and innovations geared to improve farming production on display.

Held at Mulindi show grounds in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, the exhibition is organized by the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

The annual event will run through July 29 under the theme “Transforming Agriculture into a Resilient and Competitive Sector through Technology, Innovation and Investment.”

“The exhibition brings together farmers, agri-businesses, research institutions, agro-industry and finance institutions and other stakeholders to showcase technologies, solutions to challenges and best practices in the agriculture sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

Patrick Karangwa, director general of agriculture modernization at the ministry, told reporters the exhibition is in line with the country’s livestock and agricultural transformation agenda.

The exhibition is a great platform bringing “together exhibitors and visitors to share information and experiences to fast-track agricultural modernization,” he said.

On display are technologies used in soil testing, land preparation, irrigation, harvest and post-harvest handling as well as crop and livestock products.

At least 340 exhibitors from Rwanda and abroad are showcasing the latest innovations, including newly developed crop seeds, improved livestock breeds and agricultural equipment.

Jean Claude Manirafasha, a vegetable farmer from Rwamagana district in eastern Rwanda, showcased smart technology that harvests rainwater into tanks for irrigation purposes.

“The exhibition helps us to connect and showcase our products to the public and offers a platform to share knowledge,” he told Xinhua. Enditem