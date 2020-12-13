Rwanda’s candidate for deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Monique Nsanzabaganwa, has said she will, if elected, prioritize the reform of the structural systems, among others, to make the continental body more financially independent and self-sustaining.

African leaders are expected to vote on a new AUC deputy chairperson at the next AU summit in 2021. The deputy chairperson, who is in charge of administration and finance of the commission, is elected by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government for a four-year term, renewable once and must not be from the same region as the chairperson.

In an undated campaign profile posted on the website of the Rwandan foreign ministry, Nsanzabaganwa, deputy head of Rwanda’s central bank, said she will lead the AU to collaborate with partners in Africa and internationally to “design a new model of development cooperation,” including aid and other relevant policies, that will support Africa’s own efforts to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The economist, who formerly served as Rwanda’s minister of trade and industry and minister of state for economic planning, said she is also committed to reviewing the structure and operations of the AU and ensuring institutional realignment for better service delivery, as well as replacing the financial management system with one that reflects best practices, including following through on audit recommendations.

Her other priorities include fostering collaboration within and outside the union; revisiting existing structures within the AU and working toward increased efficiency in working methods, improved decision-making and accountability; identifying key strategies on fewer priority areas with continental scope; developing programs to promote women empowerment within the organization and to the general populace.

According to Rwandan media, four hopefuls have expressed interest in the position. They are from eastern Africa’s Uganda, Somalia and Djibouti, in addition to Rwanda. Enditem