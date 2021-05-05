Commonwealth
Commonwealth

Ahead of  the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting  (CHOGM) scheduled to take place in Rwanda in June 2021, we have reached out to The Commonwealth  Secretary-General  to  express  our  concerns  over  the  Rwandan  government  violations  of  The  Commonwealth’s core values and principles. 

If our country’s governance is not reformed in alignment with the fundamental political values in The  Commonwealth  Charter,  our  nation  will not achieve  solid  economic  transformation  and  will  not  contribute to The Commonwealth’s common future as set out in the 25th CHOGM held in London, in  April  2018.  Rwanda’s  governance  has  not  created  an  efficient  political  environment  capable  of  contributing  to The  Commonwealth  agenda  of  delivering  a  common  future  through  connecting,  innovating  and  transforming,  an  agenda  that  is  scheduled  to  be  discussed  during  the  upcoming  CHOGM. 

We are concerned about Rwanda’s worsening human rights and democracy standards. We recall that  lack  of  commitment  to  human  rights  and  democracy  in  our  country    were  the  reasons  The  Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) recommended to the 21st CHOGM, held in Trinidad  and Tobago, in November 2009, not to make a decision about Rwanda’s membership application to  The Commonwealth.  Since our country has been admitted as a member to The Commonwealth its  human rights and democracy violations have intensified. 

A recent report from CHRI has affirmed  that citizens, particularly our supporters and independent  activists, have been victims of ongoing human rights abuses in Rwanda. Moreover, various countries,  including 26 Commonwealth member states, voiced concern at Rwanda’s human rights abuses during  the UN’s review of Rwanda’s human rights, held in Geneva in January 2021. 

The power-sharing consensus democracy that the government claims to be practising also presents  difficulties.  It limits political space, lacks separation of power and impedes freedom of expression.  Heinous  acts,  which we have  been  victims  of,  are  used  to  exclude  serious  contenders to  national  elections. 

Our country is yet to install good governance to achieve sustainable development. In this context, we  are stressing that persistent underdevelopment of our nation’s human capital and private sectors, and  political  tensions  with  neighbouring  countries,  will  preclude  our  nation  from  reaching  genuine  economic transformation and contributing to The Commonwealth’s common future.  

We have therefore reached out to The Commonwealth Secretary-General, who has an obligation to  uphold The Commonwealth’s core values and principles, and officials and citizens from countries in  The  Commonwealth  family,  to  call  for  Rwanda  to  reform  its  governance  by  aligning  it  to  the  fundamental political values of The Commonwealth as reflected in The Commonwealth Charter. 

