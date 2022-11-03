Rwanda’s YEGO Explores Kenya Market

Rwanda’s ride-sharing platform, YEGO Global, has entered the Kenyan market to provide customised taxi-hailing services in that country.

According to CEO Karanvir Singh, YEGO’s solution is to “free the driver community from the digital slavery of the Gig economy”.

This expansion comes at a time when Uber and Bolt drivers are protesting high commission rates in Kenya.

Currently, Bolt and Uber charge 20% and 18% commission per trip respectively while YEGO charges 12%.

Some other benefits for YEGO drivers include free personal accident and medical insurance, on-demand access to their earnings, and free membership to a savings and credit cooperative. The ride fares will also be in tandem with the prevailing fuel prices and traffic situations.

YEGO Global has been operating in Rwanda since 2016, becoming the first licensed company in the country to provide a smart mobility solution. It became a huge success, holding 100% of the taxicab market share in parts of the country like Kigali. The company has also been recognised globally for driving inclusion, innovation, and empowering women and youth.

It will be interesting to see how Uber and Bolt will ride this competition wave, especially as it looks like YEGO has studied the market. According to the company; 5,000 drivers have joined in just 15 days.

YEGO is also the first licensed taxi app by NTSA in Kenya.