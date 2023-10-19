Ryan Bertrand Partners with Koppan Sports Agency to Elevate Ghana’s Football

Ryan Bertrand, a name revered in the history of English football and celebrated as a UEFA Champions League champion, arrived in Ghana on a mission that goes far beyond a fleeting star appearance. Invited by the Ghanaian-owned Koppan Sports Agency, Bertrand’s visit is a bold and ambitious initiative with a vision to nurture Ghana’s football industry and inspire young talents.

His arrival at Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, was met with a rousing reception, featuring the vibrant adowa dance, which Bertrand enthusiastically joined. It marked his first visit to Ghana, and he expressed his joy and anticipation of engaging with the country’s youth.

Bertrand shared his sentiments, stating, “I feel really good, really amazing to finally come here [Ghana]. It is my first time touching down in the country. At my free time now, it is good to come here. I think the world can see that Ghana has some great talents.”

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of inspiring the youth and expressed his interest in establishing sports with a purpose in Ghana, setting the stage for a meaningful collaboration with Koppan Sports Agency.

Koppan Sports Agency, with a decade of experience, specializes in identifying, marketing, and representing football players on a global scale. Their dedicated scouts traverse the country in search of emerging talents, helping them rise to national and global stardom. Notable players represented by Koppan Sports include Michael Enu (Bibiani Gold Stars), Matthew Ofori Dunga (formerly of Accra Great Olympics), and Fatawu Ganiwu (Sporting Avranches: Ghana U17).

Ryan Bertrand’s momentous visit signifies a significant step forward in fortifying Ghana’s football infrastructure, fostering dreams, and igniting the aspirations of young talents across the nation. This collaboration between Bertrand and Koppan Sports Agency promises to leave an indelible mark on the future of Ghanaian football.