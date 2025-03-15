Nigerian Afrobeats star Rybeena joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “1999.” He also discusses his album, ‘Virtuoso,’ the story behind his stage name, and the first song that made him cry.

Rybeena Tells Apple Music About His Track, “1999”

This track has a reggae fusion feel to it, and the song is actually talking about me, how I [was] brought up, my background and kind of all I came from. It’s about my true self, so the song actually means a lot to me—a lot!

Rybeena Tells Apple Music About His Album, ‘Virtuoso’

I just wanted to make something that musically had everything, but [was] still totally original. I just want my fans to feel love; stay connected; stay true to yourself; stay yourself. Positive energy, always.

Rybenna Tells Apple Music the Backstory Behind His Stage Name

I was recording my first-ever track, and the funniest thing is, the producer liked what he was drinking. I was thinking of a new name, because I was new to the music. I was just like, “What can I do?” Then I saw the Ribena! It’s unique, and I can attach it to many things.

Rybeena Tells Apple Music About His Viral 2023 Hit, “Id.Me”

Let me just say: that song is the first song that made me actually cry, because I was at my lowest due to some things that happened in my life. “Id.Me” was just me explaining those things in the song. When I was making it, I burst into tears. That was when I knew that this song was different.

Rybeena Tells Apple Music About Being Signed To Dapper Music

It feels great to be among one of the best record labels in Africa. It’s been a great relationship between us, and everything is working—and it will only get better!