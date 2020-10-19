The South African government on Monday thanked the media for playing a critical role in information dissemination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government Communications Information Systems (GCIS) director general Phumla Williams thanked the media while commemorating the Media Freedom Day.

“Government thanks all front-line journalists who have been working tirelessly to keep the country updated and help citizens understand the spread and consequences of COVID-19. We also remember those journalists that have lost their lives and those affected by the virus whilst providing the public with credible and reliable information,” said Williams.

She pointed out that the media helped to counter misinformation and disinformation that weakens expert’s advice and fuels the pandemic.

She said, “Newsrooms across the country have made pandemic coverage a priority.”

Williams said media made a significant contribution in fighting the Apartheid and still have a role to nurture democracy, promote accountability, nation building and strong public debate.

October 19 marks for South Africa’s Media Freedom Day which commemorates the dark Wednesday in 1977 when The World and Weekend World newspapers were banned by Apartheid government. Enditem