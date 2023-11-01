S. Darku, A. E. Adjartey, Others To Represent Ghana At 2023 World Classic Championship

International Kickboxing Federation-PKB Ghana, will be representing at the upcoming International Kickboxing Federation (IKF) West Coast Classics in Los Angeles, California, USA from 26th to 29th January, 2024.

They also have other events and sparring sessions in February and April.

Amazing and highly ranked ranked fighter, Selom Darku of Accra Central is among the list of fighters who will make the trip alongside Basir Samir, Rahman Anang and Alfred Emmanuel Adjartey who are fighters expected to travel to USA to defend the flag of Ghana..

Custom Championship belts, Men-Women- Junior, Full and semi contact, 4 Rule styles and 4 classes are the disciplines to be fought for with awards expected to be offered to fighters who makes a good mark.

FIGHTERS PROFILE

Alfred Emmanuel Adjartey aka Kila

Weight : 65kg

Fight record : 14-0-0(12 KO) 4 international fights with 2 gold medal

Former lightweight and light welter weight National and West African champion

Current Armed Forces best boxer.

Rahman Anang

First fight in 2018

African championship Bukom Squad Accra (won)

Second fight on 8 Sept 2018

Fight 1 Accra sports stadium (won)

Third fight in July 2019, Men’s Championship Togo (lost)

Fourth fight in March 2021, Greater Accra championship (won)

Selom Darku aka ‘Spiderman’.

Weight:76KG, Height: 5.9.

Fights: Wins (14), Lose (1l) Draw (0) KO’S (0).

Had fights in Togo and Nigeria. In January, 2022 Won in Cote D’Ivoire.

The young fighter first made appearance in the ring sine September 17, 2011 in a global champion held in Togo an has since moved away from an amateur to a professional kickboxer and won glory for Ghana.

Darku, engaged in the 2012 Championship in Nigeria before appearing in the 2016 tournament in Ivory Coast four years later. In March, 30 2019 he made the squad for the Nigeria championship where he did not disappoint but won a medal for IKF Pkb.

Selom won his last fight in Lome, Togo where he was awarded a medal.

John Akurigo

The 38-year old fighter who begun a path for kickboxing made his debut in October, 29 2004, where he fought at the middle division is amongst the list of kickboxers who can not be overlooked with his hard work and determination.

Akurigo, in 23 bouts recorded 17 Knockouts with 6 loses, having fought both in Ghana and outside the shores of the west Africa country. He had a per cent of 69.57 Knockouts in all his bouts.

He became a household name in Kickboxing after winning a major championship title in 2017 at the Accra Sports and couple of other silverware.

In 2013, he fought Steven Bendall where he defeated him in Cologne Germany.

He is a boxer and does kickboxing as well. Watch clips

Abdul Hadi Sani

Won is first professional fight in Accra sports stadium in 2016.

Won in Lome, Togo in 2017 another professional fight.

He is one of the young fighters to watch with seven good years undefeated. Sani is one of the underground 50 fighters with three professional fights since 2017, featuring in National Ghana Mix Martial Arts Tournaments in 2022 and to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2018 as well as Togo Open Championship.

Ghanaian Kickboxers are very good and have been training very seriously for the upcomimg events.

Mr. Emmanuel Akpali, a member of IKF Ghana said the fighters fron Ghana are poised for victory.