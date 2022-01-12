S/R: Damongo police intercept bus carrying suspected foreigners

The Damongo Police Command in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region has intercepted a Sprinter Bus carrying suspected foreigners from neighbouring Togo.

The bus with registration number AS-9399-12 was interdicted at the Busunu barrier in the evening hours of Monday, January 10, carrying about 30 passengers believed to be citizens of Togo and subsequently referred to the Divisional Police Headquarters for further interrogation.

DSP Johnson Hessey, the Divisional Police Commander for Damongo, who disclosed the information to this source said the suspects were restrained from entering the town after the driver of the bus failed to furnish the police with accurate information regarding the destination of the bus.

Preliminary investigations reveal that six (6) of the passengers on board the vehicle were minors, with 24 adults comprising two (2) women.

What was gravely frightening was the fact that all the passengers on board the vehicle could not speak any of the native Ghanaian languages when queried except french, which gave a signal that they were not Ghanaians.

Police interrogations further revealed that, most of the passengers when probed admitted to being hailing from Togo with some claiming to be of Baasari and Kokomba tribes, who are believed to have migrated into the country.

The leader of the migrating group,Jawien Tien Tinakpatien however explained that they were heading towards Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District to engage in some hired labour activities, including farming.

He disclosed that he has been a regular visitor to Sawla almost every year.

The suspects are currently at the Damongo Police Command to assist with investigations.

Details soon…

Source: Ananpansah,B Abraham