S/Sgt Moses Tagoe leads GAF Table Tennis Team to Victory

The head coach of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis team, Staff Sargeant Moses Tagoe of the 64 Infantry Regiment made history at the recently ended Greater Accra Table Tennis Homowo championship.

The head coach played a vital role in the success story at championship held on Saturday at Accra Sports stadium.

The event organized by the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association formed part of activities outlined in the celebration of the ‘Ga Homowo’ festives.

Corporal Celia Baah Danso under the instructions of head coach, Moses Tagoe pulled strings together to emerged as the overall winner of the championship.

Prior to the finals, she recorded a total victory (3-0) over Cynthia Kwabi of Ghana Immigration in the semi-final to pick her final spot with her teammate, Eva Adom Amankwah also of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Corporal Eva Adom Amankwah also defeated Emerald Bortey 3-1 in a keenly contested semi-final.

The grand finale saw both Ghana Armed Forces players square face to face for the ultimate.

Celia Baah Danso displayed her prowess with her smashes and serves with both combinations of the back and forehands to defeated her teammate, Eva Adom Amankwah 3-1 to clinch the ultimate.

Both players showed class, discipline and sportsmanship through to the last set.

Celia Baah Danso was awarded a trophy, medal and cash prize for emerging as the overall winner.

Second placed, Eva Adom Amankwah took home a medal and cash prize.

The head coach, S/Sgt. Moses Tagoe was however, applauded for the massive development and discipline inculcated within his players.

Under his instructions, the GAF Table Tennis team had won many laurels and competitions.

According to him, the team is optimistic and poised to make greater strides in the ongoing regional league.