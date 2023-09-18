Sabic Highlights Its Initiatives Toward Solving Global Mega Trends

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN) highlighted its position as an innovative and sustainable leader contributing to solving global megatrends during its participation as a principal sponsor in the 13th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference in Doha from September 17 to 19.

The conference held under the theme ‘Sustainable Transformation in Practice – The Future of Agri-Nutrients’ provided a platform to discuss the triggers for transformation and global challenges and increase the chances of creating a more sustainable and resilient future for agri-food systems.

Delivering a keynote speech, Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, SABIC AN CEO and Vice-Chair of the GPCA Agri-Nutrients Committee, said, “We must all work together with our stakeholders on innovation programs at the local, regional and global levels. Up and down the value chain, we must encourage the exchange of know-how, the securing of financing, and, simply, a willingness to change.”

“If we do these things, then I think it’s entirely possible for us to increase crop yields, reduce the greenhouse-gas emissions of ammonia manufacture, and make crops more resilient to the vagaries of weather,” he added.

On the sidelines of the conference, SABIC AN had a booth to build valuable relationships with customers, share its outlook for the future, showcase its products and solutions, and project its strong position as the national champion and a global leader in the agri-nutrients industry.

SABIC AN highlighted its initiatives toward environmental protection, global food security, and sustainable practices through its theme, “Nourishing sustainable crops with collaborative innovation.”