Saboba Chief Praises Bawumia for Transformative Projects, Seeks Further Improvements

The Paramount Chief of Saboba Traditional Area, Bowan John Mateer Sakojim IV, has expressed deep appreciation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, particularly Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the positive developments in his community.

Speaking during a community gathering following a courtesy visit from Dr. Bawumia, the chief highlighted several key initiatives that have benefited Saboba under the NPP’s leadership.

Among the most notable projects, the chief cited the Agenda 111 hospital, the construction of military barracks, and various infrastructural improvements, all of which have had a significant impact on the lives of the people in Saboba. “We have seen remarkable changes in Saboba under your leadership. These developments have elevated the living standards of our people,” Bowan John Mateer remarked.

The chief also lauded Dr. Bawumia’s integrity and vision, praising his leadership style and commitment to the community. He expressed strong confidence in the partnership between Dr. Bawumia and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), noting that their collaboration is key to steering the country toward further progress. “Your dedication and sense of purpose inspire confidence in our community. We believe in your ability to continue leading us toward a brighter future,” the chief said.

While expressing his gratitude, Bowan John Mateer Sakojim IV also used the occasion to highlight the ongoing challenges facing Saboba. He appealed for urgent improvements to the area’s road networks, which he described as in a deplorable state, and called for expanded infrastructure to support continued growth.

Additionally, the chief advocated for the establishment of a tertiary institution in the area and urged the government to upgrade the St. Joseph Technical Institute to polytechnic status. He emphasized the importance of higher education in providing practical skills to the youth and securing a prosperous future for Saboba. “Education is key to our development. Upgrading St. Joseph to a polytechnic will provide more opportunities for our young people and strengthen the future of Saboba,” he added.

In sum, while expressing gratitude for the government’s achievements, the chief called for continued attention to Saboba’s development needs, particularly in education and infrastructure, to ensure the community’s ongoing progress.