Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Saboba Chief Praises Bawumia for Transformative Projects, Seeks Further Improvements

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Paramount Chief of Saboba Traditional Area, Bowan John Mateer Sakojim IV, has expressed deep appreciation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, particularly Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the positive developments in his community.

    Speaking during a community gathering following a courtesy visit from Dr. Bawumia, the chief highlighted several key initiatives that have benefited Saboba under the NPP’s leadership.

    Among the most notable projects, the chief cited the Agenda 111 hospital, the construction of military barracks, and various infrastructural improvements, all of which have had a significant impact on the lives of the people in Saboba. “We have seen remarkable changes in Saboba under your leadership. These developments have elevated the living standards of our people,” Bowan John Mateer remarked.

    The chief also lauded Dr. Bawumia’s integrity and vision, praising his leadership style and commitment to the community. He expressed strong confidence in the partnership between Dr. Bawumia and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), noting that their collaboration is key to steering the country toward further progress. “Your dedication and sense of purpose inspire confidence in our community. We believe in your ability to continue leading us toward a brighter future,” the chief said.

    While expressing his gratitude, Bowan John Mateer Sakojim IV also used the occasion to highlight the ongoing challenges facing Saboba. He appealed for urgent improvements to the area’s road networks, which he described as in a deplorable state, and called for expanded infrastructure to support continued growth.

    Additionally, the chief advocated for the establishment of a tertiary institution in the area and urged the government to upgrade the St. Joseph Technical Institute to polytechnic status. He emphasized the importance of higher education in providing practical skills to the youth and securing a prosperous future for Saboba. “Education is key to our development. Upgrading St. Joseph to a polytechnic will provide more opportunities for our young people and strengthen the future of Saboba,” he added.

    In sum, while expressing gratitude for the government’s achievements, the chief called for continued attention to Saboba’s development needs, particularly in education and infrastructure, to ensure the community’s ongoing progress.

    Previous article
    How Often Do You Use the Bathroom? What Your Urination Habits Could Reveal About Your Health
    Next article
    NCCE Condemns Wontumi FM Presenter for Spreading False Information About 2024 Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE