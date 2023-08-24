Saboba Youth demonstrate over deplorable roads 

Youth in the Saboba District of the Northern Region have announced plans to embark on a demonstration over the deplorable state of roads in the area.

The demonstration, dubbed: “Fix Saboba Roads Demonstration”, is scheduled for Friday, August 25.

Mr. Jalulah Jagri Maurice, Secretary to the Fix Saboba Roads Demonstration, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the demonstration had become necessary after several unsuccessful attempts to get government to fix their roads.

He described the roads in the area, especially the Saboba – Yendi Road as unmotorable, saying “The Saboba – Yendi Road, over the years, had become a death trap, which during rainy season, gets flooded and cut off the district from the rest of the country.”

He said, “The deplorable Kpalba Bridge, which links Saboba to other parts of the country, continues to deny residents accessing quality healthcare and education.”

Mr. Maurice said the demonstration would bring together various concerned youth groups within the district to register their displeasure over successive governments’ neglect of the deplorable state of their roads.

He said the leadership of the planned demonstration had secured security permit from the District Security Council, adding that participants’ safety and security would be guaranteed.

He urged the youth to desist from any form of violence during the event. He said demonstrators would march through the Saboba – Yendi Road as well as other principal streets in the area, and later present a petition to government through the District Chief Executive.