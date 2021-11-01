Sachet Water Producers Association set to increase prices of product

The Sachet Water Producers Association of Ghana, Northern Regional Chapter, is set to increase prices of their product in the Northern Region following the high cost of production.

The Association, which is already embarking on industrial strike to drum home their concerns, hopes to fix the new prices from November 04, 2021 to help producers meet the cost of production and improve the quality of service.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, Mr Nuhu Sualisu, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Association, said the high cost of production compelled the Association to increase the prices of their product.

“The high cost of materials needed in producing sachet water is gradually forcing our members out of business, hence the need for the increment in order to meet the cost of production and serve our clients effectively,” he said.

He confirmed that the Association was currently on industrial strike to drum home their frustration due to their inability to continue producing sachet water to meet the demands of the populace.

Mr Sualisu said the previous price of a bag of sachet water, which was Gh¢3.00, would now sell at Gh¢3.50.

Mr Thaddeus Kofi Abeka Yarney, a sachet water producer in the Tamale Metropolis, said the increment was necessary as the high cost of materials for production had kicked many out of business, whilst bringing untold hardship to families and their dependents.

Mrs Alhassan Sumaya, a sachet water vendor, said the current strike by the producers would affect her business, which was her only source of income.

“We need to come to agreement with the producers such that we will not all be affected by their actions,” she said.