Robert Adana, a Sachet Water Supplier, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 13-year- old girl at Kwabenya in Accra.

Adana, 30, charged with defilement has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Adana to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties, one of the sureties should be a public servant earning not less than GHC2,500 as net salary every month.

The court ordered the prosecution to comply with full disclosures. The matter was adjourned to October 10 for the case management conference.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a television repairer and he lives with his family including the victim at Kwabenya.

Before the incident, the prosecution said the victim lived with her parents at Odorkor in Accra.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on August 12, this year, the victim visited her grandmother at Kwabenya pending the reopening of schools by the government.

The Prosecution said on August 12, this year, at about 11:30 am, a witness in the case sent the victim to go and buy packs of sachet water.

On her way, the prosecution said Adana met the victim saying she was pretty and he would marry him.

Accused lured the victim a nearby bush behind her house and he has sex with the victim.

The prosecution said the grandmother who was her way home spotted accused person’s tricycle so when she got home, the grandmother asked her daughter-in-law to buy some from the accused.

The Prosecution said the daughter-in-law informed the victim’s grandmother (her in-law) that she had already sent the victim to buy some.

The prosecution said the grandmother, who knew that victim, was not too familiar with the vicinity went out in search of the victim.

Fortunately for her, the prosecution said the grandmother saw the victim emerged from the bush.

When she was quizzed, she narrated her ordeal and a report was made at Madina DOVVSU.

A medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention and the accused was later arrested.