Sack Ejisu MCE Now To Avert Disaster – Young Patriots Appeal To President

The Northern Young Patriots has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare to take immediate steps to remove the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ejisu constituency, Mr. Samuel Oduro Frimpong in order to avert any disaster and confusion in the Constituency.

According to them, tension is already boiling in the constituency due to the actions of the MCE and government must not look on unconcerned as the situation can escalate leading to various disturbances in the constituency which hitherto was peaceful and united in its quest to pursue the vision of the President.

They cited complete insubordination, sowing disunity and factionalism in Ejisu NPP and politicizing of the 6th March Independence Day at Ejisu on the part of the MCE as grounds for his removal.

Our calls for the removal of the MCE is grounded on the following facts and information:

Complete insubordination of the current Member of Parliament For Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah. Even though the MP supported the appointment of the MCE and worked hard for him to get the needed approval for him to assume his position, the MCE immediately after he assumed office started working against the MP.

This he did by taking decisions without consulting the MP, issuing counter directives against what the MP says should be done and denying people related to the MP access to some facilities in the constituency.

He has publicly sworn to bring his brother to contest the MP in the upcoming elections. His brother is Mr. Agyemang Budu, the CEO of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The resulting effect is that the MCE rather uses his office to promote Mr. Budu instead of the President and the MP. Recently, he distributed some street lights and was heard publicly by members of the constituency present at the ceremony saying that the bulbs are as a result of the good works of his brother the CEO and did not in any of his comments give reference to President Akufo-Addo. Sowing disunity and factionalism in the Ejisu New Patriotic Party. The MCE in his parochial interest of making his brother the next MP of the area has sacrificed the peace and unity in the constituency and has ushered in various antagonistic tactics and shameful conducts. He granted several radio interviews on Okese FM and lied about the just ended Ejisu polling station elections and claimed that the election was held at 3am all because his supporters lost. When asked to produce evidence of his claims that the election was conducted at 3am he has failed to provide any evidence. Tensions and demonstrations in Ejisu. Over the past few weeks we have seen an uptake in demonstration and violent conduct in Ejisu by supporters of the MCE who lost in the just ended polling stations election. All the demonstrations are being done at the behest of the MCE and fully funded by him. His supporters have promised to continue on this path of confusion and anarchy in the constituency until their ill conceived demands are met. Demonstration and politicizing of the 6th March Independence Day at Ejisu. Base on the instructions of the MCE, a group of his supporters besieged the parade grounds for the 65th Independence Day celebration in Ejisu. The MP used a national event as a platform to settle his political scores, politicizing the event and openly demonstrating against the President and the MP.

Taking into consideration all of these matters, Ejisu New Patriotic Party are very disappointed in the conducts of the MCE and the Young Patriots are calling on the President for his immediate dismissal and removal from office.