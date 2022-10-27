Sack Ofori Atta To Boost Investor Confidence – Kwaku Kobeah

A Presidential Candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress Mr Ernest Kwaku KOBEAH has advised President Nana Akufo Addo as a matter of urgency sack the Finance Ministwr Ken Ofori Atta to boost investors confidence to make the economy be on it fit.

Ghana’s economy keeps on in limbo whiles market women and traders demonstrate and protest for economic hardship due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar since the country’s economy is an import driven economy.

But the Ghanaian Businessman in United Kingdom and a Presidential Candidate Hopeful of the NDC Party Mr Kwaku Kobeah is of the view that there are many investors who are keeping their monies from investing in the Ghanaian economy since they do not have any confidence with the minister since there is no policy that has been put in place to revert the ailing economy.

“It is obvious now that the finance minister has failed and the longer he prolong at the ministry the difficult we go through as a country,” Mr Kwaku Kobeah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original FM 91.9

According Mr Kobeah, the Bank Of Ghana has revealed that Ghana’s total public debt stock went up marginally by ¢130 million to ¢393.4 billion in June 2022, about 78.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, stating that this will affect the economy since there is no policy or production that can reduce the rate of importation into the country.

He said even though the Parliament has failed under Article 82 that gives a clear procedure on how a Minister can be removed but his stay in office will bring the era of Kalabule in 1979 when the military took over to discipline some traders on the street.