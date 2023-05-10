“Sacking Coach Zeybo was not the best decision” – Kotoko CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko says the decision to sack former Head Coach Seydou Zerbo was not the best following his performance at the club.

The Burkinabe gaffer parted ways with the Kumasi based side March this year after eight months in-charge with a record of ten wins, six draws and seven defeats in 23 games.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, the Football Administrator stated that even though management was not happy with the decision, it was important to listen to the grievances of their fans to lay him off his duties.

“I think that letting our coach go was not the best of decisions and we did not want to take that decision, but sometimes you have to listen to the cry of your supporters and we did not want somethings that were happening at other clubs to repeat at Kotoko.”

He said even though the club was battling their way into the top three of the premier league management was still hopeful of achieving success by the end of the season.

“We are the leaders of the club and we take responsibility of whatever happens, whether good or bad. The bottom line is that we cannot win every year, Hearts won the league two years ago and last season they were sixth, we won last year and this season, we ae struggling and that is the nature of sports,” he added.

After 30 games played in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season, the current champions now sit on sixth position with 44 points to their credit.