Sacking Public Servants Over Political Ties Sets Dangerous Precedent – Ofosu Nkansah Warns NDC

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, former CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has issued a stern warning to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its recent dismissals of public servants perceived to have ties with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a social media post that has sparked widespread debate, Nkansah cautioned that such actions risk setting a dangerous precedent for Ghana’s governance.

“My advice to the NDC government is to limit the dismissals to political appointees,” Nkansah wrote. “I have supported the removal of NPP CEOs, deputies, and political appointees because their tenure is tied to that of the president. This has been the practice since 1992, and I have no problem with it.”

However, Nkansah expressed concern over the extension of these dismissals to regular public servants who were not appointed by the president. “If this trend continues, a bad precedent will be set for future governments to sack anybody at all,” he argued. “If that’s the kind of Ghana we want to have, then they can ‘carry on.’ But let us remember: power is transient.”

Nkansah’s comments come amid growing unease over the NDC’s approach to public sector reforms since assuming office. While the removal of political appointees following a change in government is a long-standing tradition in Ghana, the targeting of career civil servants has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that such actions undermine the neutrality and stability of the public service, which is meant to function independently of political shifts.

“The public service is the backbone of governance,” said governance analyst Dr. Ama Serwah. “When we start dismissing career officials based on perceived political affiliations, we erode trust in the system and discourage professionalism.”

Nkansah’s intervention has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters of the NDC argue that the dismissals are necessary to rid the public sector of partisan influence and ensure alignment with the new administration’s agenda. However, opponents warn that the move could backfire, fostering a culture of retaliation that destabilizes the civil service.

“This isn’t about politics; it’s about principle,” Nkansah emphasized. “We must protect the integrity of our public institutions. If we don’t, we risk creating a system where every change in government leads to a purge, leaving no room for continuity or institutional memory.”

As the debate rages on, Nkansah’s words serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between political accountability and institutional stability. With Ghana’s democracy at a crossroads, the NDC’s next steps could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s governance.