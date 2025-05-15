Sacred Heart Cathedral Celebrates 100 Years 

Source: Anaba Moses Azubire, Upper East Regional Correspondent | CV News

Bolgatanga, Upper East Region—The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bolgatanga came alive on Saturday, May 9, 2025, as hundreds of Catholic faithful, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the Upper East music group Frama gathered to celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary.

The centenary festival, which marks a century of spiritual, social, and developmental contributions by the church to the people of the Upper East Region, was described as a significant milestone for both the Catholic Church and the nation.

Reverend Father Atinga Samuel Awinbora, speaking at the event, emphasized that the 100th anniversary is not only a time of thanksgiving but also an opportunity to celebrate the deep roots of the church in the region. “This is a moment to appreciate how far the church has come. We’re celebrating God’s grace and our rich culture through music, games, and fellowship,” he stated.

Fr Atinga revealed that the anniversary celebration will continue over the coming weeks, featuring various cultural activities, including traditional games, cultural dress days, and a mass wedding, all culminating in a grand event on June 28, 2025.

He also highlighted the church’s far-reaching impact in the areas of education, healthcare, access to potable water, agriculture, and human development across and beyond the region. “The church has done a lot for our people—and this is a moment to reflect and give thanks,” he added.

Adding to the jubilation was a vibrant performance by Frama, a popular music group based in the Upper East. Mr. Michael Anabugre, chairman of the group, said music remains a powerful tool for healing, education, and spiritual upliftment. “Our involvement in this centenary is to help raise funds to complete the cathedral project and to celebrate the life God has given us through music,” he explained.

Mr. Anabugre also encouraged the youth to embrace faith and focus on building a purposeful future, stressing that generational change must be met with moral and spiritual strength.

The Sacred Heart Centenary Celebration continues to draw attention not just for its religious significance but also for its role in uniting the community through faith, culture, and music.