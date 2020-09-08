Mr. Samuel Odarquaye Lamptey, the Deputy Organiser of Anyaa Sowutuom constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked members to ensure that they make sacrifices to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December 7, 2020.

He said members can achieve this goal when they unite and work hard as one political family.

“We [NDC] can beat the NPP at the polls when we carry everybody along, for we cannot achieve our aspirations and mission, unless we unite as a bonded family,” Mr. Odarquaye Lamptey said this at a meeting with party supporters at Dam Lyceum branch within Kwashibu electoral area in Accra on Sunday.

Mr. Odarquaye Lamptey, reiterated the party’s desire to reward supporters who would sacrifice for the party’s victory.

The Ward Coordinator for Kwashibu, Mr. Patrick Adade urged them to remain steadfast in pursuing the overall good of the party.

He commended them for their loyalty to the party.

Chairman of Dam Lyceum branch B, Mr. Francis Appley entreated them to vote for the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, and the parliamentary candidate Emmanuel Adotey Allotey.

He also advised them to use their voter cards to vote out the NPP government for neglecting them for the past three and half years.

By RALPH APETORGBOR

CONST. DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

ANYAA SOWUTUOM