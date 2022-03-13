Sad Day For UEW: Nine Students Perish In Fatal Road Crash

At least nine (9) students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) have been confirmed dead while over a dozen others are seriously injured in a fatal accident at Asuboi a community along the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

The driver of the Hyundai Universe Commercial bus was allegedly sleeping behind the steering wheel.

The accident occurred Sunday, March 13, 2022, at about 3:30 am.

Confirming the accident to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh explained that, the suspect driver yet to be identified in charge of the Hyundai Universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 with the students aboard was from Sunyani towards Accra.

However, on reaching a section of the road at Asuboi on the Accra -Kumasi dual carriage road he failed to observe traffic ahead, apparently, he was alleged to be sleeping behind the steering wheels hence crushed into a stationary forty footer container loaded with wood which fell partially on the road after involved in an accident.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said, eight 8 of the students died on the spot whilst one died later at the hospital.

Many others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Suhum Government hospital where they have been admitted for treatment

Bodies of the accident victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for preservation and identification.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Elorm Kpodo has been assigned by the Suhum Police to investigate the accident.

The accident happened less than 24 hours after a similar fatal accident claimed the life of one passenger at the Akyem Anyinasin stretch of the Accra Kumasi Highway.

18 passengers also sustained injuries.

The accident occurred after Toyota Hiace collided head-on with a Kia Rhino with registration number GX 8415-18 after wrong overtaking at a curve.

