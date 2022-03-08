Sad Day In Ketu South As Head Teacher Allegedly Hang Himself

Residents of Aletame in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region has been thrown into a state of shock after a man believed to be in his 60’s allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the compound of his residence at Aletame in the Volta Region.

The deceased, identified as Israel Mawuli Afetorgbor, head teacher of Hatsukope Number One Basic School was found hanging on a rope tied to a mango three on the compound of his residence on Monday, March 7 at about 0530 hours, Mr Victor Ayaku, Assembly member for the area has said.

Mr Ayaku told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, reports received from neighbours in the area earlier was some unusual behaviour and movements of the deceased beloved to be signs of depression but efforts to ascertain from him his problem did not yield any positive result.

The Assembly member said though married the deceased was leaving alone in a rented apartment.

Mr Ayaku said the Police were notified and the body has since been conveyed to the Ketu South Municipal Morgue awaiting autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Nacoja, Denu District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the GNA.

He said police was yet to identify any foul play regarding the death of the deceased and that “no arrest has been made yet.”