Sad News Hit Bishop Dag Heward-Mills; He Loses First Son

The first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) has died.

Dr. David Heward-Mills died in the United States after a short illness.

He was 31.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season,” a circular issued to members of the church said.

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the circular added.

David Heward-Mills was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.