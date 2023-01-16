Sad: Police Officer and family burnt to death

Blazing fire at Monday dawn swept through the apartment of a Police officer and his family and burnt them to death.

The Police officer identified by eyewitnesses as Sergeant Owusu Asante of the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police command, was killed together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa and three months daughter during the fire outbreak in a four-storey building at Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality.

An eyewitness who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, said he saw thick smoke coming from the apartment of the Police officer located on the third floor of the four-storey building, at around 0400 hours on Monday January 16, this year.

A team of fire fighters from the Ejisu Municipal office of the Ghana National Fire Service and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), managed to put the fire under control after battling it for about an hour.

No other casualties apart from the Police officer and the family were recorded, but properties worth several thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire, whose cause is yet to be identified.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the scene on Monday morning, the Police were there to convey the charred bodies of the deceased to the morgue.

A Police source told the Ghana News Agency that, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Akufo Dampare was expected to lead a delegation of senior police officers to the scene.