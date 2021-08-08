SADC calls on Zambian political parties to guide supporters toward peace

Leaders of political parties participating in Zambia’s forthcoming general elections have been called upon to guide their supporters toward mutual political tolerance.

Lemogang Kwape, Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, who is also the chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ virtually observing the 2021 General Elections of Zambia, made the call Saturday.

“We call upon political party leaders (in Zambia) to guide their supporters toward mutual political tolerance, calm and peaceful settlement of political disputes,” said Kwape when addressing journalists in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city.

SADC notes with regret reports of sporadic acts of political violence in some areas of Zambia that resulted in the loss of lives, he said.

The community had made a decision to have a virtual deployment of an Electoral Observation Mission for Zambia due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission will comprise representatives from the SADC Organ Troika member states, namely Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, as well as members of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council and will be supported by the SADC Secretariat. Enditem