Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, on Tuesday condemned killing of Luca Attanasio, the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A media statement released by SADC in Gaborone said SADC condemns in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and heinous act of cowardice. “It is our fervent hope that the perpetrators will be quickly arrested and brought to justice,” the statement said.

Masisi said the unfortunate development is a serious setback to the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the Eastern part of the DRC and threatens not only the peace and stability in the country, but also that of the region as a whole.

“It calls for a thorough assessment of the security situation in that part of the DRC, as the United Nations Mission is working on its withdrawal process from the country,” read the statement.

SADC also expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the governments of the DRC and Italy on the untimely demise of their loved ones.

Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio and two others died in the attack during a humanitarian trip in a United Nations convoy in the DRC’s eastern province of North Kivu Monday. Enditem