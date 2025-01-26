SADC Condemns M23 Attack on Regional Military Mission in DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Saturday condemned the March 23 Movement (M23) armed group operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for recent attacks on its regional military mission.

On Jan. 22, the M23 armed group attacked the SADC Mission in the DRC, the SADC Secretariat noted with concern in a statement issued from its headquarters in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. “Such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region.” Although the SADC could not state the number of those injured or died during the attacks, it wished the wounded speedy recovery and sent its heartfelt condolences to the countries and families of the deceased, the statement said.

According to the SADC, the pursuit of territorial expansion by the M23 armed group only exacerbates the already existing dire humanitarian and security situation in the eastern DRC, which has left thousands of people dead and forced millions in North Kivu Province, particularly women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, to flee their homes. The SADC accused the M23 armed group of contravening the Nairobi Peace Process and the agreed ceasefire brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

During the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the SADC held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, in November 2024, the SADC Mission in the DRC was extended by a year until December 2025.