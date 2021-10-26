SADC heads of mission call for unconditional removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of Mission and Charge d’affaires in Malawi have called for unconditional removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe to allow the country to move forward, unhindered, in its quest for economic growth.

The Heads of Mission and Charge d’affaires made the call Monday in a joint statement read to the local media by Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi, Benedicto Martin Mashiba, at his offices in Malawi capital, Lilongwe.

Mashiba was accompanied by Deputy Mozambican High Commissioner to Malawi; Zimbabwean Deputy Ambassador to Malawi; Charge d’Affaire for South Africa to Malawi; and Zambian Deputy High Commissioner to Malawi, who appended their signatures on the statement.

The Heads of Mission and Charge d’affaires said the joint statement is meant to mark Zimbabwe Anti-sanctions Day, which falls on Oct. 25.

They described the sanctions on Zimbabwe as illegal and punitive to the Zimbabwe economy hence the call for the immediate unconditional removal.

“The SADC Member States express their solidarity with Zimbabwe as the economic, political and social effects of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are felt throughout the region,” it said.

“We are cognizant of the major developmental strides being undertaken by the current Government under these harsh and illegal economic sanctions imposed on the Government and People of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” it said.

The statement notes that the harmful effects of the illegal sanctions on the Zimbabwean economy since 2001 has devastating effects on all Zimbabweans, resulting in distressing effects on trade and investment for the country.

The statement further observes that Zimbabwe has lost billions of U.S. dollars over the past 20 years due to the “illegal economic sanctions”.

The member states have expressed confidence that the unconditional removal of the “punitive economic measures” will end the financial and economic embargo on Zimbabwe.

The SADC Heads of Mission and Charge d’affaires have since called upon all concerned parties to make “tangible and concerted efforts” towards the re-engagement process with Zimbabwe as they seek the removal of the sanctions. Enditem